Bangor City Councilors look at zone change for Stephen King's home

The owners of a well-known house on West Broadway in Bangor are requesting a zone change.

This zone change would allow the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation to take over their residental property.

The hope is that the nonprofit could not only preserve the King family home and archives but be used as a writers' retreat too.

Councilor Ben Sprague, "I think a lot of people have respect for Stephen King and Tabatha King and a lot of appreciation for all they've done for this community and would like to preserve the Stephen King and Tabitha King legacy in this community for years to come and this seems like a good way to do that."

The proposal now goes to the planning board for more discussion.