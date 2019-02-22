Bangor City Council to discuss banning Polystyrene

Bangor City Council is holding a special workshop next week to take up a couple of topics.

One focuses on polystyrene, or styrofoam as it's most commonly known.

An ordinance to ban polystyrene in repackaged food will be discussed Tuesday.

This is not the first time the council has discussed this topic.

"There's been some momentum on it recently. You know, Portland, Freeport, and some other towns and cities in Maine have had partial or full bans on it, so I think a lot more people are thinking about it," said Public Information Coordinator, Zeth Lundy.

The other topic of discussion will be an ordinance to let folks in certain residential areas keep domestic chickens.

The workshop is in the City Council Chambers starting at 5:15pm.

If you can't attend, it will be live streamed on the City of Bangor's Facebook page.