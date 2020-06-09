Bangor City Council unanimously passes resolve to advance goals of social justice

In a unanimous vote, the Bangor City Council Monday night passed a resolve that condemns violence against people of color.

It also ensures not only employees in the city, but also officials advance social justice goals.

The resolve says regardless of color, race, or ethnicity, citizens of Bangor and visitors are entitled to be treated with compassion, dedication, and more.

Councilor Angela Okafor helped push for this.

"In the strongest terms possible, that hatred and bigotry, overt and subtle, will not be tolerated by the City of Bangor of its officers and employees in any form, and that the city of Bangor commits to ensure that it's employees are trained, in both implicitly and explicitly bias against people of color and to ensure that the ideals of fairness and equity are upheld,” Councilor Angela Okafor, read.

You can read the full resolve on https://www.bangormaine.gov/filestorage/1538/1540/1542/1560/23074/6.8_City_Council_Agenda.pdf

It starts on page 126.