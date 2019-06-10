Bangor City Council makes changes to timed spaces on Harlow Street

In the next couple of weeks, you'll be able to park your car a little longer in a particular section of Downtown Bangor.

In a Bangor City Council meeting, councilors voted on changing how long you can park on Harlow Street between Central Street and State Street.

Instead of being able to park an hour in that particular timed section, you'll be given an extra 30 minutes.

Councilors voted 7 to 2 in favor of the change.

Dan Tremble, Bangor City Councilman, said, "Now, we are actually going to look at the whole downtown and see if maybe we should tweak it. Since last October, we've had the new parking enforcement with the license plate reader car that goes around. So, we've got a little better idea on where the needs are greater now and where people are getting tickets."

The next city council meeting is on June 24th.