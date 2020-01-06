Bangor City Council looking to take away hospitals styrofoam exemption

Members of Bangor City Council met Monday evening to discuss an exemption to the city's new styrofoam ban.

The council noticed hospitals were exempt from the ban.

Which is part of the state's plan in 2021.

The two main arguments used for the exemption were that hospitals are not contributing to styrofoam litter and that their styrofoam is often times not leaving the building.

City Council took issue with the exemption and is looking to reverse it.

"The arguments seem kind of weak. When it came to my attention the hospitals were not part of the ordinance it didn't make sense. If we have to ban styrofoam every place else, it ought to be banned in hospitals. It ought to be banned in any food service place that's using it," said Bangor City Councilor, Dan Tremble.

Councilor Tremble also says he will be looking for the state to take away the exemption when the ban goes statewide next year.