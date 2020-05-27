Bangor City Council holding workshop to discuss downtown street closures

The Bangor City Council will participate in a virtual workshop on Wednesday, May 27th regarding the potential of some downtown street closures. The discussion is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The proposed area is: Central Street from Harlow Street to Hammond Street and Broad Street from Main Street to Merchants Plaza.

With no car traffic, restaurants and retail stores would be able to extend outside. That would allow business to have more space for customers while maintaining social distance.

The closures would be in effect until at least Labor Day weekend.

Some business owners are voicing concerns about the plan on social media.

The link to attend the Zoom meeting is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86870205329