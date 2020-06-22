Bangor City Council talks about the use of face coverings

Bangor City Councilors on Monday night focused on the idea of face coverings and business owners requiring them.

This comes as some councilors say residents have had questions and concerns about people not wearing face masks in public settings, such as grocery stores.

At a council workshop, Bangor's City Solicitor went over the governor's executive order when it comes to masks.

Under the order, you're required to wear one in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

There are exceptions such as if you have a medical condition that makes that difficult.

There was talk about enforcement at businesses.

"Checklist for retail businesses say customers should wear a mask. There is that an additional executive order that said business can require someone to wear a mask. At the end of the day, when you're talking about masks, it's really up to the business to how they are going to deal with that. There's not a specific requirement that is telling businesses when somebody comes through the door you have to make them wear a mask."

The Director of Bangor's Community and Economic Development talked about an idea of an outreach campaign.

It would help educate, remind, and inform businesses about the guidance and obligations of the state's reopening plans.

No word yet on when councilors will pick up a discussion about this.