Bangor City Council discusses how they plan to continue reopening the city

The Bangor City Council held a work shop Monday evening over Facebook Live to discuss how they plan to continue reopening the city from COVID-19 restrictions.

They say the reopening process for Bangor will closely follow the actions of the state.

They hope to re-open City Hall by the start of June.

They say City Hall will look much different when reopened, and that they will be moving certain offices to the Cross Center, including parts of the Treasury Department.

There was also discussion around public facilities such as playgrounds.

The city does not anticipate their reopening anytime soon, due to the challenges of sanitizing the equipment.

Liquor license renewals have also been approved for restaurants and bars that are in good standing with the city once it's deemed safe for them to reopen.