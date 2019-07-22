Bangor City Council decides to extend Waterfront Concerts' lease

Bangor city councilors decided Monday night whether or not to extend Waterfront Concerts lease.

City Council voted 8 to 1 in favor of that order.

Waterfront Concerts has extended it's lease to 2032. They also have the option to renew that for an additional 25 years.

Waterfront concerts' Alex Gray says this extension allows them to hold more concerts and have better amenities including bathrooms.

He says it will provide growth not only to the venue, but Bangor too.

Gray said, "It's amazing to see the caliber of talent we brought. We compete on a global landscape and we need these amenities to be successful from here and throughout. I don't think any of us expected this to be what it's become or have the impact it's had but the reality of it is it's been absolutely fantastic."

We're told with this agreement, waterfront concerts will invest around 7 million dollars in improvements to the venue.