Bangor Chamber of Commerce hosts last "Hot Stove" session of the year

Business leaders and community members met up with local, state, and federal policy makers Saturday morning in Bangor.

It's all part of a "Hot Stove" Session held by the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers say they wanted to hold an event in November so that business leaders get a chance to share their thoughts and concerns with lawmakers before the start of the legislative session.

"This is an opportunity to have that conversation, especially given that there were a lot of bills in the last session that impacted employers,” said Deb Neuman, President of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce. “There were many carry-over bills that they're going back to continue to work on. So, again employers are here to say hey, thanks for what you're doing but, this is what we need you to do, and this is how the decisions you're making in Augusta, Washington, and even at the local level are impacting our business."

The next "Hot Stove" session will be held in January.

They are held once a month during the legislative session.

