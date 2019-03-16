Bangor Chamber of Commerce hosts "Hot Stove'

The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce held another "Hot Stove" session Saturday morning.

This session brought in members of the business community as well as a number of local, state, and federal officials.

The session included talks about the many bills that are in play in Augusta right now.

From workers comp to paid sick leave to minimum wage.

We're told there are about 2,000 bills being discussed during this legislative session.

"Legislators are very busy right now just combing through them. A lot of public hearings right now. A lot of working committees happening so, they're here to get their feet on the ground and meet the people they represent.," said Deb Neuman, President of the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

Their next session will be in April

For more information visit: https://www.bangorregion.com/.