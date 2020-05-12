Bangor Chamber of Commerce helps businesses get answers from state leaders

Bangor businesses have questions, the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce tried to get them answers.

The chamber held a zoom meeting with the Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development Tuesday.

Businesses owners were able to join in on the call and ask Heather Johnson questions through Chamber representatives.

The biggest question asked, will Penobscot County businesses be allowed to start re-opening soon?

Under the Governor's revised re-opening plan, Penobscot County is one of four counties that remains closed because community transmission of COVID-19 has been confirmed.

Commissioner Johnson says they don't have an answer yet.

She says, "Without good economic health, you don't have good public health and without public health it's really difficult to have economic stability. So, we continue to work that balance as we go and we'll try to make adjustments as appropriate."

You can view the entire interview with Commissioner Johnson on the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce Facbeook page.