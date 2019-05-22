Bangor Chamber hosts Business Expo After Hours

It was a night of networking at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor...

The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce held their Business Expo After Hours.

Open to the public, there were around 85 companies and businesses at the event.

Organizers say it's a chance to get to know people instead of just seeing something on a social media post.

"Today we know a lot about the business in our community because we might like their page, but this is an opportunity to actually meet them face-to-face and develop those relationships," said Chamber President Deb Neuman. "It really is one stop shopping. I know there are some businesses here, and I hate to admit it, that I've driven by and I thought, oh I need to stop in there, well this is one stop shopping ."

This is the Chamber's biggest event until their golf tournament in the fall.