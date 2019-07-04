Bangor-Brewer Annual 4th of July parade rings in holiday

A Brewer and Bangor tradition kicked off Thursday morning.

The annual 4th of July Parade was in full swing.

Folks braved the heat to cheer on veterans marching.

It was stocked full of fun things like clowns and Shriner cars.

The kids lining the streets seemed to understand the meaning behind our Independence Day celebrations.

Preston Couto, an 11-year-old spectator says the 4th of July to him means, "The day the declaration of independence was signed and the U.S.A.'s birthday."

Many of those watching the parade say they'll be out for the fireworks later Thursday night.