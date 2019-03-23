Bangor Boat Show wraps up at the Cross Center



Saturday was a big day for several area businesses at the Cross Center in Bangor.

It was the final day of the Bangor Boat Show's three-day run.

Organizers said attendance was on par with expectations this year.

The show was a week later than in years past, which some felt made people more ready to buy, knowing that boating season is that much closer.

Anne Marie Williams, a patron at the show, said, “(I’m) thinking about Schoodic Lake this summer, and what we are going to do for boating there and getting around. Bought the dock last year, so this year it's the boat.”

“I Meet a lot of first-time buyers that don't know what they are looking for we can help and persuade them to tailor what they want,” said Derek Hammond, a vendor at the show. “Versus if they just come to our lot, we can show them what we sell but it's hard to compare to maybe a competitor's and show them the difference.”