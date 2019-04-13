Bangor Blue Seal Feeds holds Baby Goat Day

Hundreds of folks stopped into the Bangor Blue Seal Feeds to get the chance to hold baby goats.

The farm store hosted a baby goat day.

A local goat farmer brought in his baby goats and was able to educate folks about them.

We're told today's goal was to teach kids and adults about agriculture and farming.

"Agriculture is going downhill every day in the state of Maine. You ride by what used to be big farms and now they are condominiums. So I think it is important just to have the kids to understand where their product comes from, where the milk comes from, where cheese comes from. Not necessarily all from goats but just to get a little bit of farming back into the world."

Bangor Blue Seal Feeds hopes to host more events like this one in the future.