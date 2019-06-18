Bangor Band performs first waterfront concert of the season

Folks grabbed their lawn chairs and blankets to see one of the nation's oldest bands play Tuesday evening.

The Bangor Band performed their first Waterfront Summer Concert of the season.

Lots of people came out to listen to all different types of music.

This year, The Bangor Band is celebrating their 160th anniversary.

Spectator, Charlene Farnham, said, "I love hearing bands, no matter where I go. I use to play in the band years ago, so it’s just very exciting for me to come hear them again and catch up on the music."

For more information, visit, bangorband.org