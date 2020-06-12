Bangor Art Society hosts first exhibit since COVID-19 pandemic hit

The longest-running art society in the country held a safe and socially distant art exhibit in Bangor.

The Juried Art Show is put on by the Bangor Art Society.

There are so many pieces to look at.

138 to be exact.

They feature all different types of media including sculpture, photography, acrylic.

All are made by local artists.

We talked to one artist about being part of the show.

Rose White, Mixed Media Artist, explained, "I feel special. I feel privileged that I am part of this. Artists never know if what they're doing is good or bad, and this has a way of validating what you're doing."

Helena Bosse, V.P., Bangor Art Society, said, "We are really glad we were able to have the show because so many artists haven't been able to show their work in galleries and sidewalk art shows. It's an exciting time that we can finally show our work."

The show wrapped up on Friday.

But, don't worry, it will be online all summer.

You can go to the Bangor Art Society's website-https://thebangorartsociety.com/

Pieces are for sale, too.