Bangor Area Youth Choir holds open rehearsal

It was all about singing and making community connections in Bangor at St. John's Episcopal Church.

The Bangor Area Youth Choir changed things up a little bit for rehearsal and allowed the public to come and sing with their two choirs.

This open rehearsal gives those with a passion for music not only the chance to learn more about the organization. But also make new friends.

"People from all over our community, all over our area, who wouldn't necessarily interact with each other on a daily basis but the love for music, the passion for music-making that these folks have brought them together," explained, Webb Parker., Artistic Director of Bangor Area Youth Choir.

"It's one of the important things that we stress. We are trying to build a community within our ensembles and between our ensemble and the Greater Bangor Area," Micaela Ellis, Assistant Director of Bangor Area Youth Choir.

If you'd like to get involved Webb Parker says you can come and check out their rehearsals on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church in Bangor.

For more information visit, http://www.bangorareayouthchoirs.com/