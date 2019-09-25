BARN to host day-long celebration in honor of National Recovery Month

There will be a day-long celebration in Brewer Saturday to recognize National Recovery Month.

The Bangor Area Recovery Network will host it.

The event features the Pieces of Recovery Puzzle Project--a collection of stories of recovery, each created by someone going through it.

There will also be a dunk tank where you can sink your favorite local police officer.

Members of the Bangor and Brewer Police Departments will be there. Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton will be, too.

Organizers say they want folks in recovery to know that they are proud of how far they've come.

"We want other people to see it, too. One of the things we like to do at BARN is make recovery visible. Unfortunately, because there is such a stigma attached to substance use disorder, they're so many people in recovery than you know. So, we want to get it out there that people do overcome this,” explained Amy Clark of the Bangor Area Recovery Network.

There will be games, food, and a pie auction.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

