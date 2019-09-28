Bangor Area Recovery Network host event in honor of National Recovery Month

The Bangor Area Recovery Network in Brewer hosted a day-long celebration in honor of National Recovery Month.

Glenn Simpson, an artist from Portland brought his artwork The Pieces of Recovery Puzzle Project.

It is 80-feet long, and a collection of two-hundred-and-fifty-four stories of recovery here in the state.

Simpson was inspired to create something that begins a conversation around recovery.

"We've got a public health crisis happening in our community. And as an artist and as a social worker, what can I do to sort of bring about conversation. So we used art as a way to have conversations and get people connected," said Artist, Glenn Simpson.

For more information on the project, you can visit their Facebook page.