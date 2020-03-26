Bangor Area Homeless Shelter in desperate need of supplies

The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter is in dire need of supplies for their food pantry.

They’re asking for your help to get canned vegetables, peanut butter, soups, and more non-perishable items.

The freezers are also getting low. Any donations of meats would be accepted.

The shelter posted the need on their Facebook page Tuesday.

Executive Director Boyd Kronholm says since then, the community has certainly stepped up to help.

“We had a family bake cookies and drop some off the other day. We had another business owner reach out. He’s going to buy pizzas for everyone from a local pizza place and have that delivered here. It’s great to be part of a community when we put out an ask like that, they step up and really help us,” said Kronholm.

They accept cash donations, too.

Those can be made through their Facebook page or website.

If you would like to drop off items at the shelter, you’re asked to call ahead at 947-0092. There are also crates located near the rear of the building where items can be placed.