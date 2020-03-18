Bangor gyms temporarily close amid coronavirus concerns

Planet Fitnesss closed their Bangor location Tuesday night because of the increased threat of COVID-19.

In a letter that went out to members Tuesday night, Planet Fitnesss says the Bangor gym will close for two weeks.

This temporarily closer will run through March 31st.

According to the letter, members will see a credit for the days they are closed on their next monthly bill upon reopening.

Gold's Gym in Bangor also closed Tuesday night. They are now offering Facebook Live classes.

All Around Fitness in Bangor is open but limiting its hours as well as the number of people using the facility at one time.

