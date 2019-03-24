Groups share space to raise money on Maple Sunday

Bangor Blue Seal Feeds celebrated Maple Sunday with members of the Penobscot Livestock 4-h Club over a holiday pancake breakfast.

All flapjacks were made to order, and came with true Maine maple syrup.

Both groups were eager to take part in the festivities and share a space to fundraise for a good cause.

"We're raising money to Have someone come from Texas to help us raise money so we can clip cows," said 4-H Club member Natalie.

"I've been amazing little chefs all day and they've been serving up and giving them to all of our customers," added Kim Flanders of Bangor Blue Seal. "And then they're also outside with their Krispy Kreme's selling those which I'm so excited to buy."