Bangor Greendrinks to hold annual CSA Share Fair

The CSA Fair will take place Sunday, March 17th from 2-5pm at Sea Dog Brewing Company in Bangor, where more than a dozen local farms will be sharing information, selling shares, and offering samples.

There will also be live music and a Market Basket raffle for anyone who buys a CSA share.

What is CSA? Community-supported agriculture (CSA) is a model used by local farmers that guarantees a regular share of the harvest to members while ensuring that farms have the capital they need at the beginning of the season. Members purchase shares at the beginning of the year, and farmers then provide boxes of whatever happens to be in season on a regular (weekly or bi-weekly) schedule for the entire growing season. Different farmers offer different options/

For more information visit: https://bangorgreendrinks.org/.