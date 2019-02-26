Bangin' Whoopie Opens New Storefront

There's a new place to get whoopie pies in downtown Bangor.

Bangin' Whoopie has expanded from their first location on Hammond Street.

The new storefront is at 6 Water Street, right next to the Maine Discovery Museum.

They had a soft opening last Thursday, and are holding a grand opening Thursday, March 7th.

"It's a lot of fun down here and we wanted to get in on some of the action." Said owner James Gallagher. "There's a lot of tourists that we don't get on...we get a lot of tourists up on Hammond street but they're the driving ones. Down here you get walk-by tourists so we wanted to capture both of them."

They offer 100 flavors of whoopie pie and plan to add some exclusive flavors at the downtown location.