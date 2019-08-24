Balloons are aloft at Crown of Maine Balloon Fest

Organizers of a balloon festival in northern Maine are getting some great weather.

The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest began Thursday and continues through the weekend at the Northern Maine Fairgrounds, where there were two balloon releases on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Unsettled weather last weekend put the kibosh on five out of six launches at the Great Falls Balloon Festival in Auburn. But sunny skies are on tap this weekend.

Aroostook County has a history when it comes to hot air balloons. The first successful hot-air balloon crossing of the Atlantic launched from Presque Isle in 1978.