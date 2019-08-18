Balloon launch cancelled again due to weather

Overcast conditions have again kept balloons grounded at the Great Falls Balloon Festival in Lewiston and Auburn.

Poor visibility and low cloud cover forced the cancellation of the Sunday morning launch.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that balloon pilots were optimistic that they would be able to launch on Sunday evening. So far all the official launches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning have been scuttled by weather.

The rest of the festival events are going on as scheduled, rain or shine.

The festival is said to attract 100,000 visitors each year from all over the world.

Music, food, and belly dancing are among the events. There's also a Medieval Encampment is also being held in Bonney Park.