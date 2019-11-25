Bake sale will benefit ALS research

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - You can pick up last-minute desserts for Thanksgiving while helping to find a cure for ALS this Wednesday.
There will be a pie and bake sale at Jerry's Hardware in Bucksport.
It’s from 8 in the morning until all the tasty treats are sold out.
We’re told most pies are around $15.
Specialty pies are $20.
If you pre-ordered some sweet treats already, you can pick them up at the Verona Island Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
All money raised goes to Jackson Lab for research.