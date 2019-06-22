Bake sale helps raise money for asylum seekers

Local businesses are now pinching in to raise money for asylum seekers.

Portland and Greater Portland bakers came together to "raise some dough".

More than a dozen bakers put together a bake sale at a foundation brewing company in Portland.

Organizers said they want to do what they can to give back to new members of the Portland community.

“We weren't even open yet, and we've already made a bunch of sales, so I think it's great,” says Jenn Stein, of Fork Food lab. “And on social media have been really receptive it's really nice to see the community wanna help”

100 percent of the proceeds are being donated to the Portland community fund to support and welcome asylum seekers.

