Bail set for man accused of harming two year old girl

Wednesday night, we heard from the family of a toddler who is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Thursday, the man charged with hurting her appeared before a judge.

22-year-old Jason Brown of Dedham is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident in Orrington last month.

The child is the daughter of Brown's former girlfriend.

Authorities say Brown was living with the child and her mother at the time the little girl sustained a significant head injury.

Brown is being held on $10,000 bail.