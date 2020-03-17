Bad art by good people: Pope Memorial Humane Society puts the "fun" in fundraising

The Pope Memorial Humane Society says it's time to put the fun back in fundraising.

The organization is raising money through an event called Bad Art by Good People.

If you donate $20 to the care of animals at Pope Memorial Humane Society, they will draw your pet.

The catch?

They say they're a whole lot better at caring for animals than they are at drawing them.

A group of staff and volunteers are standing by, ready and waiting to turn your animals into a masterpiece or at least give you a good laugh.

Pope Memorial Humane Society serves over 1,300 animals every year and relies on donations to make that work possible.

There is a maximum of two pets per photo.

Once you have donated send a picture of your pet to the humane society and the team will work their magic and reply with a picture of your homemade masterpiece.

There’s no limit to how many drawings you can purchase.

To learn more visit their Facebook page.