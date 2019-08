Dietician Mary Lavanway from Hannaford joined Catherine Pegram in the TV5 kitchen.

Try to keep snacks healthy. Remember the "big 3":

1. Grain

2. Protein

3. Fruits/veggies

Some quick ideas:

Fruits and vegables

Hummus and veggies

Healthy wrap with peanutbutter and bananas

Greek yogurt with fruit

Annie's bunny crackers

If crunched for time: many stores sell pre-cut and washed fruits and vegetables as well as single serving hummus etc.