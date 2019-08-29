Back to school flapjacks: Trenton Volunteer Fire Department holds special breakfast

"The first batch was really good."

It was back to school, back to books and back to pancakes for kids at Trenton Elementary School.

Kids and their parents are welcomed back with a pancake breakfast put on by the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department.

"I think it's really cool that they protect our school and save the community and that they make pancakes."

"Trenton Fire Department is famous for our Pancake Breakfasts that we have throughout the summer and so this is just one way to give back to the community. The students are able to come and enjoy the pancakes and we get to enjoy seeing the students come back."

The department has been flipping flap-jacks for the kids for the past decade.

"It's really for the kids and parents. It's their day but we are just trying to do something to help it along."

I'm told they get up bright and early to start flipping over 100 pancakes.

"And rumor has it the firefighters did a pretty good job... they are delicious."

"It's a community effort for the department. We have got several members here, we can't do it alone."

Members of the school department say it is important for the kids to see the firefighters out in their community.

"They're just normal people and then when we need them they're there for us and I think that is really important for kids to understand."

"They really work hard to do so much, to save people's lives and stuff."

They don't plan on stopping this tradition anytime soon.

"As various principals have come through, when you got the list of the things the school does that you need to continue, this was one of the bigs things on the list that I received from the previous principal and I think it is really important to keep those traditions alive."

"I just really want to thank the community for helping us in our school and helping us make pancakes today."