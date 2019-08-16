Back to school block party Saturday in Augusta

While most kids are groaning about school starting up again soon, the Marketplace at Augusta is celebrating.

They're hosting a Back to School Block party Saturday in the shopping center.

There will be a balloon artist, face painting, spin art, a science lab and temporary tattoo parlor.

This is the 7th year for the event. 18 stores and restaurants as well as Augusta police will be at the block party. There will also be a back to school supply drive.

It runs from Noon until 3 p.m. Saturday. The Marketplace Augusta shopping center is located on Civic Center Drive.

