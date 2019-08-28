Back to school: Helpful apps for kids

There some cool apps out there and even some screen free devices (Relay) for younger kids. More and more school districts have apps as well, to connect with parents about events, cancellations, etc.

myHomework app: Students can schedule out homework assignments, prioritize projects and stay on top of test dates with this organizational app.

Khan Academy app: This app can help students catch up on a difficult subject or master a specific skill. With practice exercises, quizzes, tests, and step-by-step help on a variety of topics, students can get the extra assistance they need for free.

