Back-porch grill likely cause of fire that destroyed Yarmouth home

A grill on the back porch of a Burnell Drive home is considered the most likely cause of a fire that destroyed a Yarmouth home.

Yarmouth Fire-Rescue says its crews responded just before midnight Friday, where the fire had spread from the back deck to the first floor of the home.

The residents of the home were able to get out safely, telling firefighters they heard a "whoosh" sound as the fire spread.

Firefighters were able to control the fire within an hour, but they believe the home is a total loss. Investigators concluded that the fire likely started in a grill that had been used earlier in the night. No injuries were reported.