Bangor restaurant goes back in time to the 1950's

We're going way back to the fifties on Friday, February 14th!

There was a sock hop at Back Alley Restaurant in Bangor.

People came with their poodle skirts and definitely their dancing shoes on.

One of the co-owners of Back Alley Restaurant says her regulars helped her come up with the idea.

"It's fun we get to dress up listen to some old good music and dance. This is the best music. We just love playing this for our customers and our customers love what we do and we try to do new stuff for them all the time."

This is the first time they've put on a sock hop.

There could be more in the future.

