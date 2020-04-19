Baby eel prices drop as Maine fishermen grapple with virus

Baby eels are one of the most lucrative marine resources in Maine, and the price has tumbled as the fishery grapples with the difficulty of working around coronavirus.

Maine is the only state in the U.S. with a significant fishery for the eels, called elvers, which are valuable because they are used as seed stock by Asian aquaculture companies.

They’re eventually raised to maturity for use in Japanese food, some of which is sold in the U.S.

Some fishermen call the elvers “wriggling gold,” as they’re often worth more than $2,000 per pound. But this year the catch is only selling for about $500 per pound.