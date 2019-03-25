Baby boom! 9 nurses in Maine hospital's labor unit all expecting

The labor and delivery unit at Maine Medical Center is about to get crowded as nine nurses who work in the unit are expecting babies within the next few months.

There they are inside the hospital showing off their baby bumps (one of them is not pictured.)

They are due between April and July.

These expecting moms say it's been great to have so much support right at work.

It's really nice coming to work and seeing other people who are just as pregnant and watching their bellies pop and just talking about these experiences that we are going through together."

"After each one of us started to say, "we're pregnant" I think it was a happier announcement each tIme and we're all there for each other."

These nurses will also be there for each others delivery, providing the support was there from beginning to end.

