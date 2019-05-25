Baby birds rescued after being found in dumpster

Four baby starlings were rescued after someone threw them and their nest into a dumpster along the Portland waterfront, according to the Center for Wildlife.

One of the baby birds has a broken leg, and all of them are confused, hungry and subdued for their species, according to the center's Facebook post.

The post says the birds were "literally thrown away in the trash" and found inside a plastic bag and covered by garbage by someone who was walking by and heard noises coming from the dumpster.

Had they not been found, the birds, who are about a week away from starting to fledge, would have suffocated or been crushed to death, according to the post.

The Center for Wildlife post says they are hopeful that with care, the baby birds will make a full recovery and be able to be released into the wild.