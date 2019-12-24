Baby Archie stars in Christmas card from Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released an adorable Christmas card with 7-month-old Archie front and center to wish the world holiday joy.

The family’s first Christmas card was posted to Twitter from the account for The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are the president and vice president of the charity.

Baby Archie features prominently on the card, staring into the camera, while his parents sit smiling in the background.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from our family to yours," the card reads.

The family is spending the holidays in Canada, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2019 The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, Twitter via CNN. All rights reserved.