Basic animal control officer training in Orono

Basic animal control officer training is taking place this week in Orono.

Organizers say every town in Maine is required to have someone certified to do the job.

They say it's a difficult one that requires people to be in different situations that many times may be dangerous.

That's what makes this training so important.

Director of Animal Welfare Liam Hughes says not many towns can afford to have an animal control officer, so often, they are part-time officers who work other jobs.

"So, if we can provide them the best training we have possible for them, they can go out and professionally resolve a lot of conflicts that people have with animals, and it ensures that that animals and community can be safe and that they can go home and be safe at home at night as well," says Hughes.

Most of the training will take place this week.

Some topics covered include domestic violence and animal cruelty.

