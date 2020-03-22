BREAKING: City of Bangor released updated emergency regulations

The city of Bangor has issued an updated emergency regulation with prohibitions on businesses.

The regulation state that no auditorium, stadium, arena, casino, gymnasium, fitness center, private club, movie theater, museum, dance club, music venue, adult entertainment facility, casino, yoga studio, or indoor cycling studio is allowed to be open while the City's state of emergency remains in effect.

Bars, restaurants, and dine-in facilities must also remain closed to dine-in traffic, but can continue to operate in delivery or "take-out".

No other establishment of any kind that sells or provides goods or services are allowed to remain open during the state of emergency, except for establishments that provide necessary goods and services.

For a full list of regulations go to bangormaine.gov.

