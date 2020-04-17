BJ's Wholesale Club designates shopping hour for frontline workers

Beginning this weekend, workers on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus will have an "Appreciation Hour" to shop at BJ's Wholesale Club. This even includes those workers who don't have a membership card.

On Sundays from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., first responders and healthcare workers can shop at all BJ's locations. The company is also offering a free, four-month membership to those workers so that they can shop during *all hours of operation.

All anyone has to do is show their badge.

As a result the designated shopping hour for members age 60 and up will no longer take place on Sundays. It remains in effect the other six days of the week during that same time period of 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

BJ's is also announcing initiatives to support employees. New measures include a $2 per hour raise for hourly workers, an emergency paid sick leave policy, and temperature checks.

There are three BJ's locations in Maine: Bangor, Portland and Auburn.