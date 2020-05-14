BIA officials say they are making things even safer for passengers

Officials with Bangor International Airport want you to know they are still open and taking extra steps to keep passengers safe.

Employees are wearing face masks in public areas of the airport and are required to wear them when social distancing cannot be maintained.

They are currently installing plexiglass shields in areas where there is high customer interaction such as ticket counters.

There are signs placed along seats and floor tiles to encourage social distancing.

Hand sanitizer stations have been placed around the airport.

Airport Director Tony Caruso says there are a few things you can do to be a responsible passenger.

He says, "We encourage passengers to wear masks, especially if they're going to be traveling, they'll come in contact with groups of people. As they come through, they'll see the TSA agents wearing masks and the hand sanitizer stations. And get here early."

Caruso says give yourself plenty of time if you need to go to the restroom to wash your hands.

He says they have seen a slight uptick in the amount of passengers on flights but the numbers are still way below normal.

It's important to note that Real ID requirements for the state have been extended until October 1st, 2021.