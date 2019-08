Olivia is a two year old female cat. She's blind and has to be the only pet in the home due to the fact that she can't see if another animal is approaching her. Also, no small children. A mellow home would be her best fit. She is an indoor only cat.

Cat adoption fees:

8 weeks - 6 months $200

7 months - 11 months $150

1 year - 4 years $100

5 years - 10 years $50

11 years or older are managers choice