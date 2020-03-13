BGR taking precautions with Coronavirus

Coronavirus is continuing to impact the travel industry and folks in Maine are taking precautions.

Bangor International Airport has increased the number of hand sanitizer stations.

Airport officials are encouraging flyers to use them as often as possible.

They have also upped their cleaning frequency, focusing on doors and hand rails.

They say the focus is strictly on passenger safety.

"Certainly it's a situation we're going to monitor very closely. We know that major airports right now are being infected. How this trickles down to the other airports remains to be seen. So again we take this seriously and we're following all the recommendations from the CDC and like I said we just want to make sure the safety of our passengers is paramount," said Tony Caruso, Airport Director.

Airport officials recommend to anyone flying out of Bangor to go to flybangor.com for updates on flights.