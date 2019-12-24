BEHIND BARS: Police arrest the Grinch before he can steal Christmas joy

You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch. But now, no more Christmas joy - or gifts! - can be stolen. At least not this holiday season.

After running from police all over Pascagoula, officers finally arrested the Grinch this week, just in time to save Christmas. (Source: Facebook/Pascagoula Police Dept)

The Pascagoula Police Department has been tracking the Grinch throughout the city for weeks, engaging in a game of cat-and-mouse with the hairy green guy.

But that pursuit came to an end Monday. Officers were able to corner the Grinch and, with the help of K9 officer Nicky, the Grinch was taken into custody.

Pictures posted by the police department show a defeated looking Grinch being booked and placed in a holding cell.

Police say the Goula Grinch was charged with interruption of merriment and attempted theft of Christmas. He was booked into the municipal jail and sentenced to nearly 40 years by Judge Michael Fondren.

Pascagoula Police Department began this comical campaign at the beginning of December. With encouraging support and plenty of laughs from community members, they continued it, using the Grinch to educate citizens on holiday safety.

In the children’s story by Dr. Seuss, the Grinch is a bitter hermit with “a heart two sizes too small” who sets out to steal all of the Christmas joy from the town of Whoville. When the town’s residents don’t get upset but instead belt out a holiday tune, the Grinch realizes that “maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more” than just the gifts and the decorations. His heart grows three times bigger, Christmas is saved, and the Grinch turns into a carol-singing, gift-giving, joyful resident of Whoville.

With the countdown to Christmas now only hours away, here’s hoping the Goula Grinch does the same!

