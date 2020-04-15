BBB: Stop sharing senior pictures on social media

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is advising against sharing senior photos on social media.

According to the BBB, scammers or hackers who surf through social media sites will see these #ClassOf2020 posts, and will now have the name of your high school and graduation year, which are common online security questions.

“All it takes is an internet search to reveal more information about you, such as family members, your real name, birthdate or even where you live,” the BBB warned.

BBB has the following tips to keep you safe on social media:

Resist the temptation to play along - While it’s fun to see other’s posts, if you are uncomfortable participating, it is best to not do it.

Review your security settings - Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom you are sharing.

Change security questions/settings - If you are nervous about something you shared possibly opening you up to fraud, review and change your security settings for banking and other websites.

